Laurena Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurena Glass, NP
Overview of Laurena Glass, NP
Laurena Glass, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Laurena Glass works at
Laurena Glass' Office Locations
Beacon Health Services1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9500
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laurie Glass will listen to you, advocate for you, help you achieve your goals to the furthest extent of her abilities, as well as keep you and your baby safe. She is smart, empathetic, and dedicated. She is a straight-shooter and will tell you like it is, while being supportive and thorough. I couldn't recommend her enough.
About Laurena Glass, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932434818
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurena Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Laurena Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurena Glass.
