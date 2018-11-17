See All Psychologists in Eugene, OR
Laurene Larson, MS

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5.0 (2)
Laurene Larson, MS is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Eugene, OR. 

Laurene Larson works at VISTA in Eugene, OR.

Locations

    Pearl Street
    1531 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401 (541) 517-9733

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 17, 2018
    Laurene helped me so much while I was studying at the University of Oregon. I had never experienced anxiety until I entered college and she helped me every step of the way. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a nice, thoughtful, and experienced counselor!
    Elizabeth in Eugene, OR — Nov 17, 2018
    About Laurene Larson, MS

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619314440
