Laurette Abunaw, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Laurette Abunaw, PMHNP-BC

Laurette Abunaw, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Arnold, MD. 

Laurette Abunaw works at Life Stance Health in Arnold, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laurette Abunaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Behavioral Health
    1511 Ritchie Hwy Ste 202, Arnold, MD 21012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 757-2077
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 06, 2022
She was highly recommended and I was impressed to say the least. She is knowledgeable and addressed my health needs.
— Jul 06, 2022
Photo: Laurette Abunaw, PMHNP-BC
About Laurette Abunaw, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659968642
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laurette Abunaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Laurette Abunaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laurette Abunaw works at Life Stance Health in Arnold, MD. View the full address on Laurette Abunaw’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Laurette Abunaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurette Abunaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurette Abunaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurette Abunaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

