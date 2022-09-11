See All Psychologists in New Berlin, WI
Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD

Psychology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD is a Psychologist in New Berlin, WI. They specialize in Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Alameda, Alameda Ca and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Gebhard works at Aurora Medical Group New Berlin in New Berlin, WI with other offices in Shorewood, WI, Wauwatosa, WI and Elm Grove, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Wayne Harder, PHD
Dr. Wayne Harder, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Medical Group New Berlin
    2801 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 807-8934
  2. 2
    Mind body program
    4465 N Oakland Ave Unit 310, Shorewood, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 807-8934
  3. 3
    Mind body program
    10855 W Potter Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 807-8934
  4. 4
    Mind Body Program LLC
    15300 Watertown Plank Rd Ste 106, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 807-8934
  5. 5
    8340 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 807-8934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Fear of Flying Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mindfulness Technique Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WEA Trust
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gebhard?

    Sep 11, 2022
    Dr Lauri is fantastic. She shows such compassion and authentic concern. Her EMDR therapy improved my life. She has the ability to make you feel safe and accepted. She hugged me at the end of each session and it always made me feel like she believed in me and was rooting for me!
    Pam — Sep 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gebhard to family and friends

    Dr. Gebhard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gebhard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD.

    About Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538276720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Mc University Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology-Alameda, Alameda Ca
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gebhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebhard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebhard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.