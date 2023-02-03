Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauri Graham, OD
Overview of Dr. Lauri Graham, OD
Dr. Lauri Graham, OD is an Optometrist in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Eyemart Express LLC1370 S Commons Dr Ste 102, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 213-1201
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR. GRAHAM SAW MY SON WHO HAD JUST TURNED 6 AND DID A GREAT JOB WITH HIM AND WAS VERY PATIENT EVEN THOUGH HE HAD A LITTLE MELT DOWN B/C HE HAD RECENTLY SPENT A FEW DAYS IN THE HOSPITAL. APPTS WERE SCHEDULED WITH EASE I HAD TO RESCHEDULE A FEW TIMES B/C OF OUR HOSPITAL STAY
About Dr. Lauri Graham, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730240151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
