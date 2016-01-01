Dr. Tondow accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauriane Tondow, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauriane Tondow, PHD is a Psychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 3560 J St Ste 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 974-7960
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauriane Tondow, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871638577
Frequently Asked Questions
