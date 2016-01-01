Laurie Alonso, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Alonso, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laurie Alonso, NP
Laurie Alonso, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Smithtown, NY.
Laurie Alonso works at
Laurie Alonso's Office Locations
-
1
Partners in Primary Care267 E Main St Bldg C, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 418-8069Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Alonso?
About Laurie Alonso, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669680179
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Alonso accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Alonso works at
Laurie Alonso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Alonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.