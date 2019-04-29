Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Darling works at
Locations
HealthWise Psychology3536 Holiday Dr Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 353-9473Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darling is the VERY BEST Doctor I've ever seen. My family has benefitted exponentially from her professional, empathetic care and effective diagnosis. We recommend her exceptionally highly to everyone. She is a wonderful professional.
About Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Darling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darling.
