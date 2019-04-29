See All Clinical Psychologists in New Orleans, LA
Clinical Psychology
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Orleans, LA. 

Dr. Darling works at HealthWise Psychology in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthWise Psychology
    3536 Holiday Dr Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 353-9473
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598902405
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Darling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darling works at HealthWise Psychology in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Darling’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Darling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

