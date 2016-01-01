Laurie Dupuis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Dupuis
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Dupuis is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, VA.
Laurie Dupuis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Clinical Services8134 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste 101, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 569-8731
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Dupuis?
About Laurie Dupuis
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710370184
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Dupuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Dupuis works at
Laurie Dupuis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Dupuis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Dupuis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Dupuis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.