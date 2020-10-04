See All Physicians Assistants in Hallandale Beach, FL
Laurie Ellis, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laurie Ellis, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Hallandale Beach, FL. 

Laurie Ellis works at Memorial Primary Care in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Primary Care
    1750 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-5552
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2020
    Laurie is a great listener and all around amazing doctor that makes you feel comfortable to discuss any health issues you're having. I will follow her wherever she goes as long as my insurance is taken ??
    Kim — Oct 04, 2020
    About Laurie Ellis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962508754
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Ellis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurie Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurie Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurie Ellis works at Memorial Primary Care in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Laurie Ellis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laurie Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

