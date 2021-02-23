See All Nurse Practitioners in Sunrise, FL
Laurie Kupersmith, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Laurie Kupersmith, APRN

Laurie Kupersmith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sunrise, FL. 

Laurie Kupersmith works at Chelsea Marder, LMHC in Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laurie Kupersmith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Best Life Counseling and Life Coaching LLC
    14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 208, Sunrise, FL 33323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 851-9690
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2021
    She is amazing and very thorough.
    — Feb 23, 2021
    Photo: Laurie Kupersmith, APRN
    About Laurie Kupersmith, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023355278
