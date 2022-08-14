Dr. Laurie Lash, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Lash, PHD
Dr. Laurie Lash, PHD is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel Univ.
- 1 625 Panorama Trl Ste 170, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 218-0515
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
I have been working with Dr. Lash for about 6 months. She is compassionate and understanding, and she has offerred me strategies to move past some tough times.
About Dr. Laurie Lash, PHD
- Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Drexel Univ
Dr. Lash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lash.
