Laurie Moyer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurie Moyer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant|Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Roanoke , Virginia|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Laurie Moyer works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB201802 Braeburn Dr Ste MB20, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 685-1645Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians - Daleville65 Shenandoah Ave Fl 1, Daleville, VA 24083 Directions (540) 675-4301
LewisGale Physicians - Spine Center1940 Braeburn Cir, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-3687Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laurie Moyer always listens to me. I was having a very bad day and she even took the time to listen to me as I cried. She is amazing!
About Laurie Moyer, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811148133
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant|Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Roanoke , Virginia|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
