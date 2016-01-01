See All Counselors in Littleton, CO
Laurie Pasternak-Muntean, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Laurie Pasternak-Muntean, LPC is a Counselor in Littleton, CO. 

Laurie Pasternak-Muntean works at Andrew Phelan Dc PC in Littleton, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Phelan Dc PC
    6169 S Balsam Way Ste 310, Littleton, CO 80123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 909-7598
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Laurie Pasternak-Muntean, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982818050
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Pasternak-Muntean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurie Pasternak-Muntean works at Andrew Phelan Dc PC in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Laurie Pasternak-Muntean’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laurie Pasternak-Muntean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Pasternak-Muntean.

