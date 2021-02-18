Laurie Orbeck, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Orbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurie Orbeck, LICSW
Overview of Laurie Orbeck, LICSW
Laurie Orbeck, LICSW is a Mental Health Professional in Duluth, MN.
Laurie Orbeck works at
Laurie Orbeck's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurie Orbeck?
Great provider who listens and actually cares about her patients. I've been to 3 other social workers/ therapists but I feel like Laurie truly understands me
About Laurie Orbeck, LICSW
- Mental Health
- English
- Female
- 1316132095
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurie Orbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Orbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laurie Orbeck using Healthline FindCare.
Laurie Orbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurie Orbeck works at
4 patients have reviewed Laurie Orbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Orbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Orbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Orbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.