Laurie Orbeck, LICSW

Mental Health
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Laurie Orbeck, LICSW

Laurie Orbeck, LICSW is a Mental Health Professional in Duluth, MN. 

Laurie Orbeck works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laurie Orbeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Great provider who listens and actually cares about her patients. I've been to 3 other social workers/ therapists but I feel like Laurie truly understands me
    — Feb 18, 2021
    Photo: Laurie Orbeck, LICSW
    About Laurie Orbeck, LICSW

    • Mental Health
    • English
    • Female
    • 1316132095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurie Orbeck, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurie Orbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurie Orbeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurie Orbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurie Orbeck works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Laurie Orbeck’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Laurie Orbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Orbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurie Orbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurie Orbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

