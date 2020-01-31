Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurie Pittman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Pittman, PHD is a Psychologist in Camp Hill, PA.
Locations
Beacon Psychological Services of Pennsylvania LLC3903 Hartzdale Dr Ste 305, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-8650
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laurie Pittman has supported me and advocated for me through my worst of times. She always makes herself available when needed and is flexible with scheduling. Dr. Pittman has made reasonable payment arrangements for me even though my insurance is not accepted. She is easy to talk to and nonjudgmental. I would recommend Dr. Pittman to anyone seeking psychological services.
About Dr. Laurie Pittman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.