Overview

Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Rilling works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.