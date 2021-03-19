See All Neuropsychologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Rilling works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Denton
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 107, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 384-3978
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rilling?

    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Rilling is very compassionate and caring. I was very nervous about my visit but she made me feel so comfortable and I really enjoyed my time with her. She explains information in a way that is very helpful and easy to understand. I would highly recommend her if you or a family member is in need of cognitive testing.
    — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rilling to family and friends

    Dr. Rilling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rilling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD.

    About Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801001110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School/Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown University Medical
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado, Boulder
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rilling works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rilling’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laurie M Rilling, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.