Laurie Rosales
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laurie Rosales
Laurie Rosales is a Nurse Practitioner in Hilliard, OH.
Laurie Rosales works at
Laurie Rosales' Office Locations
Ohio State Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Hillard3721 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 293-6255
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Laurie is awesome! She spent an hour going over my history and all of my current problems. She actively listened to all of my concerns about my condition and the medications I was worried about starting. She is super knowledgeable about everything related to IBS and all the current research. I have had Crohn's disease since I was 12 years old and I have been to lots of doctor's and very few have been as patient and kind as she is. Highly recommend her for your care!
About Laurie Rosales
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467949552
Laurie Rosales has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laurie Rosales accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurie Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Laurie Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurie Rosales.
