Laurie Rosales

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laurie Rosales

Laurie Rosales is a Nurse Practitioner in Hilliard, OH. 

Laurie Rosales works at Ohio State Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Hillard in Hilliard, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laurie Rosales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center Hillard
    3721 Ridge Mill Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-6255
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 15, 2022
    Laurie is awesome! She spent an hour going over my history and all of my current problems. She actively listened to all of my concerns about my condition and the medications I was worried about starting. She is super knowledgeable about everything related to IBS and all the current research. I have had Crohn's disease since I was 12 years old and I have been to lots of doctor's and very few have been as patient and kind as she is. Highly recommend her for your care!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laurie Rosales

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467949552
