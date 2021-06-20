Dr. Weinberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurie Weinberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Weinberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Longmeadow, MA.
Locations
- 1 813 Williams St Ste 208, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 567-2340
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Weinberg’s for many years. She has helped me more than I could write in this review. Thank you !!!!
About Dr. Laurie Weinberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083681373
