Laurie Winkler, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Laurie Winkler, LMHC is a Counselor in Scarsdale, NY. 

Laurie Winkler works at Pediatric Associates Of Westchester At Scarsdale in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Associates of Westchester at Vernon Hills
    688 Post Rd Ste 232, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-5252

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Pediatric Counseling
Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Pediatric Counseling

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1962838110
