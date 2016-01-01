Lauro Guzman, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauro Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauro Guzman, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauro Guzman, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Lauro Guzman works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (346) 314-0104Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
- 2 302 E Jackson St Ste 101, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 714-3797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauro Guzman?
About Lauro Guzman, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1225271992
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauro Guzman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauro Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauro Guzman works at
Lauro Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauro Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauro Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauro Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.