Lavea Landrum, NP

Internal Medicine
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lavea Landrum, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Purdue University.

Lavea Landrum works at Oak Street Health Arlington in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Arlington
    4801 S Cooper St Ste 401, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 241-2687
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Lavea Landrum, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1457703779
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Purdue University
