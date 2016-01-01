Lavonne Searle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lavonne Searle, ARNP
Overview of Lavonne Searle, ARNP
Lavonne Searle, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA.
Lavonne Searle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lavonne Searle's Office Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan12333 NE 130th Ln # TAN-110, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 285-0060Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lavonne Searle?
About Lavonne Searle, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679083232
Frequently Asked Questions
Lavonne Searle accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lavonne Searle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lavonne Searle works at
Lavonne Searle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lavonne Searle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lavonne Searle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lavonne Searle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.