Lawren Mundy, ARNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lawren Mundy, ARNP

Lawren Mundy, ARNP is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. 

Lawren Mundy works at UHealth Tower West in Miami, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lawren Mundy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5554
  2. 2
    UHealth at Palm Beach Gardens
    3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 219-4400
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Lawren Mundy, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689872178
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lawren Mundy, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lawren Mundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lawren Mundy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lawren Mundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lawren Mundy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lawren Mundy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawren Mundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawren Mundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

