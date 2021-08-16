See All Clinical Psychologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Dr. Beall works at Trauma Awareness & Treatment Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bayada Nurses Inc
    32 W Winchester St Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 263-6367
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Aug 16, 2021
    Dr. Beall is the best Psychologist!!! I had been through years of therapy in my life, and took a 15 year break due to the fact that I wasn't getting anywhere with my treatment. My brother recommended Dr. Beall, and I have been able to become the amazing person I am today. Without his amazing treatment, I would have never been able to be as successful as I am currently. I have goals, a future, and more importantly my life back. I am grateful for his ability to look past all the trauma and treat the person. I would recommend him to the world, and I wish there was an ability to clone him so that millions could be treated. He is patient, kind, and I am grateful for his hard work and dedication. Thank you Dr. Beall for all you do. I would have put 100 stars if that was possible!!!!
    — Aug 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD
    About Dr. Lawrence Beall, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790745768
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beall works at Trauma Awareness & Treatment Center in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Beall’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

