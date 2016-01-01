Lawrence Brumfield, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lawrence Brumfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lawrence Brumfield, NP
Lawrence Brumfield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Anthony L Jordon Health Centers - Woodward480 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 436-3040
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Lawrence Brumfield, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750695615
Lawrence Brumfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lawrence Brumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lawrence Brumfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Brumfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lawrence Brumfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lawrence Brumfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.