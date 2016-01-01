Overview

Dr. Lawrence Dalton, PHD is a Psychologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dalton works at Cognitive Therapy Center in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

