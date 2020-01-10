See All Neuropsychologists in Sulphur, LA
Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD

Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sulphur, LA. 

Dr. Dilks III works at Psychotherapy Clinic LLC in Sulphur, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dilks III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Clinic LLC
    2500 Maplewood Dr Ste 1, Sulphur, LA 70663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 533-8035
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 10, 2020
    Dr. Dilks is no longer at 2711 Ernest St. As of 2/1/2019 he is located at 1 Lakeshore Drive Suite 1610 Lake Charles, LA 70629 He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or if you are needing any additional information please call 337-564-6240. The fax number is 337-564-6261
    — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497969133
