Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilks III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD
Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sulphur, LA.
Dr. Dilks III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dilks III' Office Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy Clinic LLC2500 Maplewood Dr Ste 1, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions (337) 533-8035
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilks III?
Dr. Dilks is no longer at 2711 Ernest St. As of 2/1/2019 he is located at 1 Lakeshore Drive Suite 1610 Lake Charles, LA 70629 He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or if you are needing any additional information please call 337-564-6240. The fax number is 337-564-6261
About Dr. Lawrence Dilks III, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1497969133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilks III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilks III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilks III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilks III works at
Dr. Dilks III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilks III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilks III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilks III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.