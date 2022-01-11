Dr. Lassa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Lassa, OD is an Optometrist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Lassa's Office Locations
- 1 420 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-9920
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
It's Never A super Long Wait They Plenty of options as To Frames I Adore the Facility an The assistants as well as The Eye Doctor him self of course.
About Dr. Lawrence Lassa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295920973
Dr. Lassa accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassa.
