Dr. Lawrence Levy, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Levy, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 398 Camino Gardens Blvd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 206-4286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. levy has been amazing to help me to manage my stress & anxiety due to many situations including my divorce and health issues. He has a lot of knowledge, culture and experience. I would strongly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Lawrence Levy, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1356393391
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
