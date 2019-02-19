Dr. Lawrence Norton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Norton, PHD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Norton, PHD
Dr. Lawrence Norton, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Wasilla, AK.
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Wasilla491 N Knik St, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 334-9845
Anchorage2550 Denali St Ste 1606, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 278-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Norton is very thorough with his examinations. Very attentive and answers any questions that we had. I highly recommend him. Loved that he has an office in the valley that he is at a couple times a week in addition to anchorage.
About Dr. Lawrence Norton, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
