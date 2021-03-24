Lawrence Palmiter Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lawrence Palmiter Jr, FNP-C
Lawrence Palmiter Jr, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Hormone Health and Weight Loss502 Viking Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 213-3333
I see Larry at Hormone Health and Weight Loss in Williamsburg, Virginia. Larry is always personable and friendly. He explains things thoroughly to you and listens to you when you talk to him. He is very professional. I highly recommend HH&WL and Larry Palmiter.
- 1770095580
