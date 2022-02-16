Lawrence Siegel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lawrence Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lawrence Siegel, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lawrence Siegel, NP
Lawrence Siegel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Lawrence Siegel works at
Lawrence Siegel's Office Locations
Yunique Medical2815 SE 17th St Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions
Yunique Medical611 Co Rd Ste 2, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 Directions
Yunique Medical / Family First Medical Care1898 S Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 360, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Directions (352) 209-4249
Yunique Medical611 County Road 466A # 2, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 Directions (352) 209-4249
Yunique Medical / EnLive4871 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (352) 209-4249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Larry’s office for a while now. Everyone in his office has been a joy to speak with (including Larry). Helpful and informative. If they don’t have the answers right away, they are great about finding out for you. With respect to my reason for seeing Larry, having BHRT has been a Godsend.
About Lawrence Siegel, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245476894
Frequently Asked Questions
Lawrence Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lawrence Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Lawrence Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Siegel.
