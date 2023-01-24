Lawrence Strauss, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lawrence Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lawrence Strauss, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clearwater26344 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 349-6862
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Petersburg - 6450 38th Ave N6450 38th Ave N Ste 420, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Waiting time is reasonable. Staff is friendly.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1730407925
Lawrence Strauss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lawrence Strauss accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lawrence Strauss using Healthline FindCare.
Lawrence Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Lawrence Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lawrence Strauss.
