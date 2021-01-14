Dr. Woodburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Woodburn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Woodburn, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Woodburn works at
Locations
Integrated Self Image Systems Inc., 9255 Towne Centre Dr Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92121
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Humana
I am in recovery & almost 2 yrs sober now. Before leaving rehab after only being four months sober, my case manager insisted I find someone who specializes & recovering addicts. Every week I look forward to my appt with Dr Woodburn. I’m now almost 2 years sober, was able to get a wonderful management position at a salon, & now my husband and I have our first child, our beautiful baby girl, Addison. Dr Woodburn puts things simply & he’s SUCH a good listener. Whenever I’m going about my day, I know you’re supposed to say what would Jesus do but I often find myself asking what would “Dr Woodburn say”? It’s actually very helpful… I’m laughing as I’m writing this button but in all honesty he’s so professional & helps with things big & small. My anxiety is so much less than when I first started & my family has noticed a huge difference in me overall as have I. He even hypnotized me & I was able to quit smoking which was when my husband and I started trying for a baby. He does it all!
About Dr. Lawrence Woodburn, PHD
Dr. Woodburn works at
