Dr. Lawrence Yabroff, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Lawrence Yabroff, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Yabroff, PHD is a Psychologist in Berkeley, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2340 Ward St Ste 102, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 649-0640
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have really grown a lot while working with Larry. He is personable, a creative thinker, and really encourages creative, spiritual, and emotional growth holistically.
About Dr. Lawrence Yabroff, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780641241
Frequently Asked Questions
