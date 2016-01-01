Dr. Asamarai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Layla Asamarai, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, MN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
1611 County Road B W Ste 202, Roseville, MN 55113
Directions
(651) 300-1112
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Minnesota Medical Assistance
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Layla Asamarai, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1205287885
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asamarai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asamarai speaks Arabic.
Dr. Asamarai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asamarai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asamarai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asamarai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.