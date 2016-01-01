See All Clinical Psychologists in Roseville, MN
Dr. Layla Asamarai, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Layla Asamarai, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, MN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1611 County Road B W Ste 202, Roseville, MN 55113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 300-1112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Bereavement
Addiction
Anxiety
Bereavement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Combat Stress Reaction Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Minnesota Medical Assistance
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Layla Asamarai, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1205287885
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

