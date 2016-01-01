See All Physicians Assistants in Bryan, TX
Layla Taghehchian, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Layla Taghehchian, PA-C

Layla Taghehchian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX. 

Layla Taghehchian works at CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Layla Taghehchian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Trauma
    2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Injuries
Splinting
Stitches
Injuries
Splinting
Stitches

Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Layla Taghehchian, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730633181
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Health Science Center - Master of Physician Asst. Studies
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Layla Taghehchian, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Layla Taghehchian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Layla Taghehchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Layla Taghehchian works at CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Layla Taghehchian’s profile.

    Layla Taghehchian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Layla Taghehchian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Layla Taghehchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Layla Taghehchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

