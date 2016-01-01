Overview of Layla Taghehchian, PA-C

Layla Taghehchian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX.



Layla Taghehchian works at CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.