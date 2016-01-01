Lazane Walls accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lazane Walls, LPC
Overview
Lazane Walls, LPC is a Counselor in Lewisville, TX.
Lazane Walls works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lazane Walls?
About Lazane Walls, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1386830255
Frequently Asked Questions
Lazane Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lazane Walls works at
Lazane Walls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lazane Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lazane Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lazane Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.