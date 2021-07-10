See All Family Doctors in North Miami, FL
Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garrido Jr works at Saint Francis Community Care in North Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL, Cutler Bay, FL and North Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Any Lab Test Fast
    14055 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 452-0195
  2. 2
    Medclaim Services Inc
    700 E 1st Ave, Hialeah, FL 33010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 883-1060
  3. 3
    18430 S Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 253-0040
  4. 4
    7910 W Mcnab Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 666-9762

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 10, 2021
Wonderful Dr. he took his time to explain everything in a clear and concise manner. Definitely recommend.
Margaret — Jul 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD
About Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821496068
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Garrido Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garrido Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

