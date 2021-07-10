Dr. Garrido Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garrido Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Any Lab Test Fast14055 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (786) 452-0195
-
2
Medclaim Services Inc700 E 1st Ave, Hialeah, FL 33010 Directions (305) 883-1060
- 3 18430 S Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 253-0040
- 4 7910 W Mcnab Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 Directions (954) 666-9762
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrido Jr?
Wonderful Dr. he took his time to explain everything in a clear and concise manner. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Lazaro Garrido Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1821496068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrido Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrido Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.