Lea Alberghini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lea Alberghini, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lea Alberghini, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Milford Medicine199 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 874-2543
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lea Alberghini, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1730480773
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lea Alberghini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lea Alberghini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lea Alberghini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lea Alberghini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lea Alberghini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lea Alberghini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.