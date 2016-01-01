Lea Floberg, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lea Floberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lea Floberg, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lea Floberg, NP
Lea Floberg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND.
Lea Floberg works at
Lea Floberg's Office Locations
Catholic Health Initiatives Saint Alexius Health2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lea Floberg, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1881673119
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lea Floberg using Healthline FindCare.
