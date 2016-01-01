See All Nurse Practitioners in Dickinson, ND
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Lea Floberg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND. 

Lea Floberg works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Catholic Health Initiatives Saint Alexius Health
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881673119
    • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

    Lea Floberg, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lea Floberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lea Floberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lea Floberg works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. View the full address on Lea Floberg’s profile.

    Lea Floberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lea Floberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lea Floberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lea Floberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

