Leaanne Stunkel-Doyle, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Leaanne Stunkel-Doyle, LMHC is a Counselor in Plymouth, MA.
LeaAnne S. Doyle Counseling59 Samoset St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (339) 788-0231
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Leanne helped me through the worst divorce and custody battle a mother could handle. She was extremely helpful with my emotional health for almost nine years. I would recommend her to anyone even 18 years later! Patty B
- Counseling
- English
- 1467564765
- State University of New York
