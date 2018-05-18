Leah Acker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Acker, ARNP
Overview of Leah Acker, ARNP
Leah Acker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL.
Leah Acker's Office Locations
- 1 2221 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 283-4428
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Leah Acker is an outstanding Nurse Practitioner. I saw her today at Pulmonary and Internal Med. Assoc. here in Stuart. She took the most comprehensive medical history from me that I have ever had ; and I am 70. She is brighter and more compassionate than 95% of all Doctors I have ever dealt with. I am very happy now that I don't have to look for an internist in Stuart. I was driving 110 miles each way to see my old Dr. in Miami Beach. Because of the distance I only see Dr K about once a year.
About Leah Acker, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144776790
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
