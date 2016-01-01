Leah Callan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Callan, NP
Overview of Leah Callan, NP
Leah Callan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA.
Leah Callan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leah Callan's Office Locations
-
1
SMG Brockton Internal Medicine1 Pearl St Ste 2400, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 897-6130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Callan?
About Leah Callan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861473977
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Callan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Callan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Callan works at
3 patients have reviewed Leah Callan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Callan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Callan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Callan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.