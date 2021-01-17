Leah Drouin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Drouin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Drouin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Drouin, PA-C
Leah Drouin, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrington, CT.
Leah Drouin works at
Leah Drouin's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
COVID test visit. Leah was outstanding, competent, patient, and kind. An excellent provider.
About Leah Drouin, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Drouin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Drouin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Drouin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Leah Drouin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Drouin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Drouin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Drouin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.