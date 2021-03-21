See All Urologists in Salem, VA
Leah Franks, PA-C

Urology
2.8 (11)
Map Pin Small Salem, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Leah Franks, PA-C

Leah Franks, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Leah Franks works at LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leah Franks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste B1, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Leah Franks, PA-C

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1811937113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Franks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leah Franks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Franks works at LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology in Salem, VA. View the full address on Leah Franks’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Leah Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Franks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

