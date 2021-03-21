Leah Franks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Franks, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Franks, PA-C
Leah Franks, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Salem, VA.
Leah Franks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leah Franks' Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology1802 Braeburn Dr Ste B1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Franks?
I was very satisfied with her care and service. Very kind and polite and answered my questions.
About Leah Franks, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- 1811937113
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Franks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Franks works at
11 patients have reviewed Leah Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.