Leah Grab, LMFT

Behavioral Medicine
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Leah Grab, LMFT

Leah Grab, LMFT is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Leah Grab works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leah Grab's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health at Washington Township
    443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Leah Grab, LMFT

  • Behavioral Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063801892
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

