Dr. Leah Greenwood, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leah Greenwood, PHD is a Psychologist in Exton, PA.
Dr. Greenwood works at
Locations
Rheumatology and Arthritis Care Center766 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 873-2233
Greenwood Behavioral Health506 Exton Cmns, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 873-2233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leah Greenwood, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790763845
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwood works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.