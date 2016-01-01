Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Grossman using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Grossman, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891081311
- Samuel Merritt University
- Mercy General Hospital
Leah Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
